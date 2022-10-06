To the Editor:
Election Day is fast approaching, especially with ballots starting to hit our mailboxes. With this in mind, I am writing to support Ben Olsen for Lamoille-Washington District representative.
I have known Olsen’s family for many years. They have been contributing community members in Lamoille County for over 30 years. Olsen is a down to earth, born-and-raised-in-Lamoille-County upstanding citizen. He was instrumental in establishing the marketing and admissions programs at Bishop Marshall School in Morrisville and is now a small business owner.
He purchased a declining business and has turned it around, transforming it into a successful company that both serves and employs Vermonters. I believe this skillset and knowledge would be an asset in Montpelier, helping the countless small businesses that make up Vermont’s economy to thrive.
Olsen is a dedicated father of four. He understands what it takes to put food on the table and provide the necessities it takes to raise a family in these trying times of steadily increasing prices and decreasing supply chains. Simply put, he cares about children and families, the building blocks of our society.
Being a lifelong Vermonter, growing up with the Vermont lifestyle and embracing people of all walks of life, Ben Olsen will make the perfect person to send to Montpelier to represent the needs of all the people in the Morristown-Washington district, as well as the state as a whole.
Gary Nolan
Morristown
