To the Editor:
I recently read a piece about effective therapy that claimed the most important factor in successful therapy was who the counselor was as a person. The qualities and character of the counselor play a greater role in the outcome of therapy than techniques or philosophical outlooks.
Reading this made me recall another article that made the same point about teachers. I thought of my favorite teachers and my children’s favorite teachers. It was easy to see what made these teachers so exceptional — simply, who they were as people.
With November approaching, this makes me think of the importance of the character of our politicians. It is remarkable to see how so many of us can overlook the sins of the Bill Clintons and Donald Trumps as long as they protect our beliefs.
I do think most of us care about the character of our politicians. I think most of us want the best man or woman we can have working for and representing us. I believe that who our politicians are, as people, is the most important factor in a well-run government and a harmonious society.
Unlike the faraway stage of national politics, here in Lamoille County our local politicians are our friends and neighbors. We are lucky to know many of them on a personal level. I have known Ben Olsen, a candidate for the Lamoille-Washington House district, for many years as a coworker and friend.
Olsen is hard working, trustworthy and honest. He is kind to everyone. He is generous when people are looking and when they are not. He is a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is determined and selfless.
I am grateful to live in Lamoille County and to have the opportunity to know some of our elected officials. I am grateful to know that Ben Olsen and those like him are willing to serve. Personal character matters to me and I am grateful to know a political candidate with such strength of character.
Brooke Wright
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.