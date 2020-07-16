To the Editor:
Belvidere residents are asked to vote Aug. 11 on whether to join the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District.
At our 2020 town meeting, I spoke about a broadband service survey a group of volunteers in Belvidere had made available at the meeting. The results of that survey show 86 percent of respondents were not satisfied with the speed of their internet service.
Shortly after town meeting, measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 took effect: Some of us began to work from home, and all our schoolchildren became online students.
Not all students and work-at-homers had connections fast enough to support online class sessions or Zoom meetings that became common; access was not equitable. Because communities all over the U.S. experienced similar inequities, the CARES ACT passed by Congress to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic included money to support improvements to infrastructure for high-speed internet: fiber cable, pole-to-residence connections, systems that route communications, and all the planning it takes.
The state has allocated $20 million from Vermont’s share of CARES Act funds for broadband improvement. This money can support communications union districts.
Communications union districts are becoming important in Vermont as a means of connecting towns and giving them the status of a municipality that can own and oversee broadband build-out in partnership with a utility or internet service company.
Select boards in five towns in Lamoille County — Hyde Park, Morristown, Johnson, Cambridge and Waterville — voted in early July to form the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District. These towns had organized committees working on broadband initiatives well before Belvidere volunteers organized to create our town meeting survey.
Our select board chose to put the question to the vote in the primary election at our town clerk’s office Aug. 11.
Membership in a communications union district poses no financial risk to the town or individual taxpayers, by state statute. There are no direct costs to the taxpayer or the town; ratepayers support broadband costs. Town members of the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District send representatives to its governing board. Belvidere representatives can bring concerns specific to our town to that board, which decides how the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District will operate and which service provider to partner with.
This is an opportunity to bring local control to the leadership level of internet services in Lamoille County. Please vote!
Carol Caldwell-Edmonds
Belvidere
