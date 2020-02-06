To the Editor:

I, Belinda Harris Clegg, am asking Wolcott voters for your votes on Tuesday, March 3, for the position of town clerk and treasurer for the town of Wolcott.

I have had many years of experience working for you in different positions. I was assistant town clerk for 29 years. school board member for six years, select board member for five years, Wolcott school treasurer for over a year and also a justice of the peace for over 10 years.

I would like the opportunity to take on the challenge of being your next town clerk and treasurer. I have lived and raised my children in Wolcott. I believe in our community and the people who live here. Please vote for me on Town Meeting Day.

I would love to hear from you. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at the following: home 888-6186, cell or text 802-498-8533 or you can email me at belindaclegg@gmail.com.

Belinda Clegg

Wolcott

