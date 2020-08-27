To the Editor:
The Village and Town of Johnson is seeking volunteers to work on racial equality. I’m writing in response to the News & Citizen’s recent story, and the critical information that was left out.
In the article about Johnson’ inclusivity statement, the story missed the central point:
“We reject racism, bigotry, discrimination, violence and hatred in all its forms.”
This tells folks where our town stands.
The newspaper then went on to comment about Kyle Nuse, our only woman select board member. Nuse has worked diligently in support of people of color. She has worked long and hard educating people about the injustices people of color face; has worked on getting the inclusivity statement adopted by our boards; has written a statement the select board adopted regarding anti-racism to back the inclusivity statement; and she was instrumental in getting Bor Yang, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, to hold a community event on racial bias training.
So, when the owner of Johnson Woolen Mills went to Washington, D.C., and supported a tweet that stated people of color should go back to the countries they originally came from — they were U.S. citizens! — Kyle Nuse defended people of color. I’m with Kyle. When people say offensive, racist statements, we can no longer sit by and let them happen. We need to call out racism when we see it.
At a special meeting Village Trustees voted to fly one Black Lives Matter flag at the municipal building. What we want from our town and its leaders and representatives is a readiness to protect anyone who is on the receiving end of racist statements and racist behavior.
When we fly the Black Lives Matter flag, when we adopted the inclusivity and the anti-racism statements, and voted to celebrate Juneteenth, all of that indicates to people of color that we have their backs. We will stand by them.
Divisive rhetoric is not helpful. Let’s work to make this a better world for everyone.
Diane Lehouiller
Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.