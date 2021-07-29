To the Editor:
Several recent letters to the editor have claimed that the Bible says marriage is only between one man and one woman. True, there are passages that extol the beauty of a relationship between a single man and a single woman, for example, Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, and the Song of Songs. However, it is also true that Abraham, Jacob, Elkanah, David and Solomon had multiple wives, and none is criticized for that.
There is no legal definition of marriage in the Bible. Examples of several forms of marriage are found in its pages. None of these is mandated except levirate marriage, which requires the brother of a man who dies childless to marry the dead man’s wife and raise children through her in his brother’s name. Presumably the living brother would also have his own wife, making this a polygamous marriage.
The only marriages that are forbidden are those between close relatives (always) and those with foreigners (sometimes).
Those who want to use the Bible to address contemporary issues need to pay attention to the diverse times and places represented its pages. Dig into biblical scholarship. Biblical scholars are trained in the linguistic, literary, social studies and historical methods that can shed light on the purpose and meaning of the various parts of the Bible. I am willing to help interested persons find resources.
To have a productive discussion about biblical guidance for contemporary questions about marriage, we need to ask how the different kinds of marriages in the Bible contributed to building a just society in their own time. We need to ask whether those marriages were primarily for the benefit of extended families, or whether their primary purpose was to ensure stable, loving, nuclear families.
What role did they play in instilling moral and civic virtues in individuals? What was the relationship between sexual relationships and marriage? Were sexual relationships outside of marriage accepted? What was the role or fate of the unmarried adult?
Once we have insight into how marriages worked in the Bible, then we can ask what kinds of marriages are able to serve biblical values in our own time. For example, we might ask what kinds of marriages can contribute to the building of a just society, the protection of those lacking positions of power, and the instilling of moral and civic virtues in individuals?
Ann Marie Bahr
Johnson
