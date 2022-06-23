To the Editor:
I appreciate the article in last week’s paper highlighting the barriers that low pay, no benefits and lack of staff pose for many Vermont legislators and potential candidates for office. (“Rogers cites term limits, meager pay in House departure,” June 16, 2022)
Addressing these barriers is an essential step toward enabling our state government to reflect the full breadth of Vermonters’ experiences, leading to better policy outcomes for everyone.
These structural obstacles are magnified for people from lower-income backgrounds and people who are primary caregivers for children or other family members. I come from a comfortable economic background and am not a primary caregiver, and those realities are a large part of the reason I was able to serve in public office at all.
In emphasizing the challenges faced by legislators and candidates from lower-income backgrounds and those who need to support families, it was not my intent to claim them as my own.
Rep. Lucy Rogers
Cambridge and Waterville
