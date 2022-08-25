To the Editor:
I’ve known Avram Patt for 20 years. Throughout that time, I’ve known him to be committed to a Vermont that is economically vibrant for all its citizens.
His keen interest in ensuring that Vermont’s environment remains one of its defining attributes has shown through in his work and legislative life and is pivotal at a time when climate change poses an existential threat to Vermont’s way of life.
As a legislator, I know that Patt will fight for health care for all Vermonters and an economic system that works for us all. That is why I will enthusiastically vote for Avram Patt this fall.
Shap Smith Jr.
Morristown
