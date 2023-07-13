To the Editor:
It's possible that Rob Roper, the author of "The Blob" guest perspective, may have something worthwhile to contribute to his local community. ("The Blob seeks ways to continue discriminating against Christians," June 29, 2023)
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 11:41 pm
To the Editor:
It’s possible that Rob Roper, the author of “The Blob” guest perspective, may have something worthwhile to contribute to his local community. (“The Blob seeks ways to continue discriminating against Christians,” June 29, 2023)
Unfortunately, he delivers his commentary in an arrogant and condescending manner, so his embittered style totally overshadows whatever information he was trying to convey. I’m pretty sure local elementary schools do not regularly have drag-queen story hour before lunch, which Roper implies.
Maybe his attempt at humor? Sorry, not funny.
I’ll never read another word he writes, and I’m sure there are many others who feel the same way. How ironic it is that Roper has chosen to express his opinion by alienating a large section of the public he theoretically wants to influence.
It seems he was writing to excite a political base. Politics as usual, I guess, but something better suited for certain social media outlets, not the News and Citizen.
Jim Noyes
Hyde Park
