To the Editor:
Are you proud?
When my wife and I went out of the country on vacation, we were proud to be Americans. After Bush invaded Iraq, we became “Canadians.”
When Obama took office, we went back to being proud. With the confused state of our politics surrounding COVID, the Jan. 6 fiasco and the ridiculous changing of voting laws, hello Canada. What do other folks think of us now? To be honest, there surely is an epidemic. It’s an epidemic of plain stupidity.
Can a reasonable intelligent person believe that the vaccine is harmful? Can a reasonably intelligent person believe Jan. 6 was not an insurrection. Can anyone with a grain of intelligence show any evidence that the election was stolen, and that we need to basically take away many folks’ ability to vote?
There is an assault on facts. The nightly right-wing shows are disgusting.
People are dying due to misinformation. People are endangering others because COVID isn’t like cancer that only hurts the person who has it.
If one third of the country defies logic and intelligence, I cannot be proud. However, being a Vermonter, I am proud of our state. All the polls put us at the top of almost every positive list. Now, that makes me proud.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.