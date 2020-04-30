To the Editor:
As a huge fan of Rick Wilson, former negative ad-maker and current conservative critic of Donald Trump (“Everything Trump Touches Dies”), I was excited to read the article “Confessions of a Republican Operative” in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen on April about Stuart Stevens.
I do still have a few Republican friends, and this article renews my faith there still exist sane Republicans.
The party of Trump is not the Republican Party we remember. What rises from the ashes is yet to be determined and I will have no role in it, but the damage caused by Trump cannot be measured. We will be decades, if not generations, trying to recapture some of what we lost. Personally, I was surprised he made it to inauguration day Jan. 20, 2017.
Every single day he has been in office has been the perfect example of doing the opposite of good, and I remain surprised that he might make it until November. Hearing sanity from Republicans gives me hope that change is coming.
Geoff Lindemer
Stowe