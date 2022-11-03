To the Editor:
At the conclusion of Ed Olsen’s letter to the editor in the Oct. 6 issue of the News & Citizen and Stowe Reporter, the editor printed a disclaimer stating that abortion rights activists do not advocate for routine, late-term abortions.
By stating this, the editor could not have provided better evidence for one reason voters should vote no to Article 22. It is not just abortion rights activists, but most citizens, who believe that late-term abortion is wrong.
Among numerous problems with the wording of Article 22, it fails to include any language whatsoever which would prohibit late-term abortions. Can you imagine, for example, an article in our state constitution that prohibited slavery and indentured servitude, yet contained language which permitted it under certain circumstances? Oh wait, this is exactly why Proposal 2 is also on the ballot right next to Article 22. The irony here could not be more obvious.
It is of great significance that there are now two referendums to amend the Vermont Constitution on the ballot. How clear can it be, fellow citizens? Is this paradox lost on us, that Vermont voters are being asked to decide whether the Constitution should spell out that it is wrong for any reason to enslave a human being, while simultaneously asking us to decide whether to enshrine a right to terminate a late-term pregnancy? In fact, the reason for Proposal 2, known as the Prohibit Slavery and Indentured Servitude Amendment, is because the original wording in our Constitution never specifically indicated that slavery would be illegal for any reason. Yet we are about to vote on a proposed amendment, Article 22, which allows, because of its vagueness and lack of specificity, for late-term abortions.
If a fetus aborted in late term is not really a human being — with arms, legs, fingers, toes, eyes, ears, a beating heart, the ability to feel pain and functioning organs and systems — why would a death certificate, as Dr. George Till informs us, ever be required? (“Avoid misinformation: Get facts on elective abortions,” Sept. 29, 2022)
Since when do we intentionally kill a patient because she might possibly face profound mental or physical challenges, or die shortly after being born? Would we still do this knowing full well she deserves the right to life and equal protection of the law?
Whether more late-term abortions are or will be committed in Vermont is a moot point. If there is no language specifically prohibiting it, this is a tacit approval of it. Nobody has the right or authority to decide who is or isn’t human. Different governments in history keep trying — it has never worked out well. Constitutional amendments have always been intended to correct grave injustices, not promote or enshrine them. Even if you are pro-choice, understand that you are not obligated to vote to approve Article 22.
Will the voters of Vermont choose to justify killing fetuses in the second and third trimesters in the name of personal autonomy and reproductive liberty? Will we work to transform our culture to one which upholds the law by protecting the youngest and most defenseless among us? Or will we find ourselves on the wrong side of history by enshrining as a constitutional right that which is abhorrent and unconscionable? Vote no to Article 22 while we can still do what’s right.
Martin Green
Morristown
