To the Editor:
I am wondering if there are other families in our area who deliberately choose to not purchase from Amazon? We canceled our Prime account at the start of the pandemic and are doing just fine without them. I think we’re even saving money because we are making fewer purchases.
I heard recently on an NPR show that if Jeff Bezos gave all 876,000 Amazon employees a $105,000 bonus, he’d be left with exactly as much money as he had at the start of the pandemic.
As consumers, we have a lot of power to put our dollars where our beliefs are. We don’t want to support the wealthiest man in the world. We enjoy having the convenience and expertise of local stores and supporting our neighbors instead. And, a more even distribution of wealth.
I am perplexed and frightened at the number of organizations that support Amazon. As a parent I follow non-toxic parenting blogs that all link to Amazon. I even wrote to a Vermont organization that supports parents with childhood emotional development and asked if they would consider unlinking to Amazon, but they said they couldn’t due to trying to make it accessible and affordable for all, and I haven’t seen any caveats about considering buying local first.
Just this morning I got an email from Blue Cross Blue Shield asking me to fill out a survey to win an Amazon gift card. It’s sad to me that this is our reality right now.
I completely understand the ease of Amazon and am not trying to make people feel guilty, but I am trying to make people think twice before supporting them.
I am curious what other members in our community think about supporting Amazon versus small businesses?
Kali Brgant
Jeffersonville
