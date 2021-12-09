To the Editor:
Have you ever felt your state representatives don’t truly appreciate the rising cost of gas at Cumbies, and that your fuel bill now crushes your family’s pocket book? Do you go to Morrisville supermarkets and need smelling salts when you get the weekly food bill? What’s the highest cost you’ve paid for one bag of groceries? What Morrisville merchandise price strikes you as outrageous now?
Do our state representatives seem unable or unwilling to focus on our family’s real needs? Do they sometimes seem more concerned about things like the dangers of plastic straws rather than the cost of getting our clunker inspected?
I’ve sometimes been afraid to speak up for fear of retribution. Has that ever happened to you? Concerned about the direction Vermont seems to be taking? Me too. Do you wonder if Montpelier really cares about your family? Sadly, I now have some serious doubts. Do you have some too?
Let’s see if together we can be less fearful and more effective. And let’s ensure our state representatives are focused on our jobs, our solvency and the Lamoille County economy.
Matt Krauss
Stowe
