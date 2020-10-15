To the Editor:
Representative Lucy Rogers has done such an amazing job in her first biennium in the Statehouse. I was proud to support her in 2018 and am doing so again this year. I am impressed most recently by the fact that she has been able to garner bipartisan support here in Cambridge and Waterville — a testament to her ability to put her constituents’ needs above her own or her party’s. What has stood out to me in knowing Rogers is her authenticity.
With authenticity in mind, I must point out something of great concern to me regarding some of the local House races. Ferron Wambold (Republican candidate for Lamoille-3) and Shayne Spence (Republican candidate for Lamoille-2) have accepted funding from a known, out-of-state, anti-LGBTQ mega-donor.
Tom and Carol Breuer, who own a second home in Stowe, are perhaps best known for their funding and push of anti-trans legislation in Massachusetts. This summer, they donated large amounts to a slew of Republican candidates in Vermont, including Wambold and Spence. Both candidates have co-opted progressive platforms and messages that feel inauthentic and hypocritical.
Wambold has stated in public forums that she will “vow to continue to fight for the rights of all to enjoy all the freedoms of cisgender individuals.” I am curious how she can be both in support of the queer and trans community while also cashing a $1,000 check from such a donor fighting to take away those rights. The same can be asked of Spence.
I hesitated to bring this matter forward, hoping that Wambold and Spence would research such a hefty donation and feel that it would be in their best interest to not accept it, and return it. However, as of October’s campaign finance filing, it appears they have yet to do so.
If they truly do stand for equity and equality for LGBTQ+ Vermonters, I implore them both to donate the funds to a statewide LGBTQ+ non-profit such as Pride Center of Vermont or Outright Vermont.
Justin Marsh
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.