To the Editor:
I am writing in response to some of the assertions made in “New Varnum board pushes ahead with reform” (News & Citizen, July 29, 2021).
I was the library clerk at the Varnum Memorial Library until June 24. I did not resign in May, as was said in the article and in the Varnum board’s July 2021 report to the town of Cambridge.
The Varnum is indeed an incorporated nonprofit library, but there is nothing unique about that, despite the mistaken assertions made by the chairwoman of the Cambridge Selectboard at the July 20 meeting and by some of the Varnum trustees in earlier meetings with library staff. According to the Vermont Department of Libraries, 67 of the 180 public libraries in Vermont are incorporated nonprofits, including half of the public libraries in Lamoille County: The Varnum, the Lanpher in Hyde Park and Morristown Centennial Library. I was able to correct this misinformation during a July 20 selectboard meeting. What is unique about the Varnum is its opaque governance structure.
I’ve addressed this before, and I’ll address it again: When our former youth services librarian read weekly to her child’s class in Morrisville from the Varnum, these videos were made available to the Cambridge community on the Varnum’s Facebook page, where they’re still available for viewing today. Our former director had approved this program to help promote literacy in our county, as is recommended by the state’s minimum standards for Vermont public libraries: “Vermont public libraries cooperate with other libraries and community organizations to broaden their services. The library … works with other agencies (e.g., schools, early childhood programs, daycare providers, Adult Basic Education, etc.) toward the goal of statewide literacy.”
The cost to the Varnum for this program was approximately $5 per week. And contrary to what the Varnum board said in its May 7, 2021, public statement on social media and in the May 13, 2021, News & Citizen article, they did not find out about this program from their audit; they found out about it directly from the employee herself, in her monthly reports to the board on Feb. 18, 2021, and March 16, 2021.
About the state department of library trainings: The former Varnum staff have all done several trainings, and since the election of the trustees in March, we repeatedly encouraged the board members to do the trustee trainings; the board repeatedly put these off, while continuing to make monumental decisions affecting the library without the benefit of these trainings.
Vermont Department of Libraries recommends that library trustees attend as many continuing education opportunities as possible. The staff’s concern was not so much that the board members lacked a background in library sciences, but that, lacking this background, they continued to drag their feet on taking the crucial, informative and valuable trainings offered, for free, by the state department’s talented librarians, trainings that should have been undertaken before the Varnum board engaged in actions that proved so disruptive.
Patty Genadio
Jeffersonville
