To the Editor:
Healthy Lamoille Valley has presented its first annual prevention honors.
The group asked the community to nominate individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to support substance prevention efforts in the Lamoille Valley. Awards will be presented at our next Healthy Lamoille Valley coalition meeting on Nov. 3. For more information and to register, visit healthylamoillevalley.org/nov-coalition-2020.
The awards are as follows:
• Youth Prevention Champion — Andi Tisdell for her work on the Lamoille Area Youth Council and key involvement in prevention projects, including working with Up for Learning’s Getting to Y school initiative and serving as a Getting to Y youth state trainer. Tisdell has taken a leadership role in the Healthy Lamoille Valley coalition and was part of the coalition’s youth delegation to a national leadership forum in Washington, D.C.
• Individual Prevention Champion — Suzanne Masland for her role in helping Healthy Lamoille Valley increase visibility and receive the Drug Free Communities Grant, including serving as chair of the steering team. She has worked for many years in public health and retired this year as district director of the Morrisville local health office.
• Community Prevention Champion — Honoring the North Central Vermont Recovery Center and Director Daniel Franklin. He has engaged new partners to help expand services for those recovering from substance use disorders while increasing the community visibility of the linkages between treatment, recovery and prevention.
• Business Prevention Champion — Riverbend Market and store owner Tim Monaghan for being a steady friend and partner in prevention over the years. Highlights include replacing a large in-store alcohol mural with one promoting healthy activity, displaying youth photo voice exhibits, participating in the Lamoille Area Youth Council’s 2020 Sticker Shock campaign, consulting on the creation of educational material for retailers, and proactively making the decision not to sell flavored vape products.
• Prevention Program Champion — The Lamoille North Parent Cafe Series was developed this year as a response to the pressures placed on families in our community by COVID-19. We honor the staff of Lamoille Union Middle and High School who, along with other community partners, quickly mobilized to design and implement support for parents, making this program a success through their strong collaboration.
Jessica Bickford, coordinator
Healthy Lamoille Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.