To the Editor:
I’m writing to express my support for Shayne Spence in the Lamoille 2 House district election. I’m a little biased, as I’ve had the honor and joy of being his partner, and getting to closely witness his genuine passion for the community and all the issues that we are facing in this current climate.
Paired with his vibrant passion is a brain wired for deeply understanding the impacts of policy on the lives of everyday Vermonters. Over the past three years, I’ve come to appreciate many reasons why he would be an excellent representative for our community, and I hope you will consider my perspective as someone who is closest to his inner world.
When I first met Spence, what blew me away was his ability to drive around, what I now know to be our legislative district, completely from memory. Even though he is on the younger side, he has spent time here and has invested in the community by organizing local food drives through Johnson Works, coordinating Green Up Day, and being active and present during local town meetings and Zoom calls.
He deeply understands our communities and it’s needs in addressing substance abuse, problems within our education system, and investing in our communities for the future. His perspective is not only fresh, but strongly informed.
Living with someone who is running for office at 27 comes with a fair share of lectures on taxes, Vermont health care, education and economic policy, form-based code, and let me tell you I’ve had to implement a “no taxes before 9 a.m.” rule. He is an absolute policy nerd and takes great care to understand each piece of legislation that comes through Montpelier, and he isn’t even elected yet. The large amount I have learned about how our laws impact the daily laws of our communities just by being witness to his process is astronomical.
I hope you’ll consider voting for someone who genuinely cares and is invested in our community like Shayne Spence. I know if elected he will work tirelessly to make Vermont a better place to live, work and create community within.
Athena Parke
Johnson
