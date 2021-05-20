To the Editor:
In reply to “Religious groups disagree on vaccine,” the story talked of vaccine “resistance,” giving two plausible concerns, aborted fetal tissue and immune-compromised, that quite possibly could be the reason for this resistance. (News & Citizen, May 6, 2021)
However, there are other concerns that cover a broad spectrum of our population, not just the religious, that need to be addressed.
The COVID-19 vaccine is an emergency use authorized medication, which means it has not gone through the same amount of testing normally required for vaccine use, and as of yet, it has not been approved.
There were no pregnant or nursing woman included in the clinical testing. This sect of society has cause to be hesitant.
As the vaccination does not prevent you from actually getting COVID, like a tetanus shot prevents against tetanus, but merely lessens the severity of the virus, healthy individuals may choose to acquire antibodies naturally through the actual contracting of the virus.
Ninety-nine percent of those under the age of 60 who get COVID recover fully.
Americans have many unanswered questions as well. The manner in which the number of deaths was gathered and interpreted will always be under scrutiny. Did they die with COVID, or of COVID?
The CDC’s vaccine adverse event recording system shows that over 3,000 have died after receiving the vaccine. Did they die because of the vaccine or merely a coincidence?
Where is the science behind keeping our children out of schools?
Where is the science behind the six-foot social distancing mandate? Would three feet have sufficed?
Where is the science behind masks and lockdowns?
Why are people wearing masks after being vaccinated?
If a vaccine truly works, then why are the vaccinated individuals afraid of unvaccinated individuals?
How many of the 26 cases from the Teen Challenge center have recovered? I am guessing all of them.
The entire world has been pulled in so many directions this past year and told so many different things. Is it any wonder that some folks are resistant or leery of advice from those in positions of authority?
Viruses kill and coronaviruses can be deadly as well. However, no one should be made feel inferior for not getting vaccinated. Americans still have the right to decide for themselves if they want a medicine injected into their bodies.
Rebecca Pitre
Waterville
