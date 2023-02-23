To the Editor:
Yes, America is turning into a killing field. Daily, we are sad to hear of another senseless shooting. It seems Michigan bears the newest. Of course, the usual thoughts and prayers will echo across the nation but also as usual, there will be no action to do something, anything. Is it obvious prayers do not work? Of course, the usual NRA spokesmen, the GOP, will echo that it is another mentally unstable man who is responsible. Ask yourself, why does the United States lead the world in mass shooting? Don’t other countries have mentally unstable people? They do but they do not have easy access to guns. The Second Amendment folks will begin their senseless arguments. Sure, it’s all those well-regulated militia folks doing the killing. That argument is mind-blowing along with its proponents, like the Supreme Court and again, our old friends the GOP. I attended a college founded by George Washington and I can say he would be mortified at the illusion that the founding fathers would approve of any citizen with a pulse able to buy a military style weapon. If you travel the world, you will be asked why is the U.S. such a dangerous place? There are many people who see gun crime an odd thing for a country that prides itself on education and contributes so many wonderful things to the world. My opinion is like other goofy political ideas now, there is a minority of people who just don’t understand and are constantly given poor or false information. The other is guns are big business and their spokesmen at the NRA deal out money to ensure that nothing interrupts the sale of weapons. Do people hunt with handguns? Cannot you defend your home with a shotgun? These are all questions that I have and would hope we all do. I would be embarrassed to be called a Republican. Why is the GOP so interested in the unborn and yet do nothing for the children after they are born? Not just guns, but they reject help with childcare, food security and many other things that all other modern countries have. You should not be able to leave your home with a gun unless you have been vetted and have a need.
