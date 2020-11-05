To the Editor:
Although racism has plagued American society since the first slaves arrived in this country over 400 years ago, a racial awakening has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic that has sparked demands for reformation and a call to action in the fight against racial inequality.
At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, millions watched as officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. No one intervened, not even Chauvin’s fellow officers, who are seen in the footage standing on the sidelines as George Floyd was robbed of his last breaths.
Witnessing another heinous murder of an unarmed black man at the hands of the police, in the middle of a global pandemic, ignited a storm of protests across major cities in our nation. Protesters took to the streets to not only demand justice for George Floyd, but also to vocalize their demands for change in our unjust policing system.
Police brutality is only the tip of the racial inequality iceberg in our nation. The pandemic has shown that racism also persists in our healthcare system. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people of color — particularly Black communities. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Blacks are 4.7 times more likely to be hospitalized from the COVID-19 virus and are twice as likely to die from the virus.
The health disparities that exist in the Black community are a result of systemic inequities which perpetuate poor health outcomes among disadvantaged racial groups.
Racism is deeply embedded within our society and systems in the U.S., and these racialized systems cannot work for those it was not designed to serve in the first place. It will take a dismantling and reconstruction of these systems to ensure that justice and equality is provided to all citizens of this nation — regardless of one’s skin color.
As many protestors shouted in the streets this year, “All lives cannot matter until Black lives do.” This is not saying that Black lives matter more than everyone else’s, but instead, the phrase is emphasizing that Black lives matter too.
Black lives are as valuable and important as everyone else’s. This message is one to be remembered as allies and anti-racists come together in this fight against racism.
With this year’s presidential election and an intense racial climate that cannot be ignored, there is a call for unity now more than ever before. We must also hold our leaders accountable in this fight against racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism.
Etta Parker
Johnson
