To the Editor:
First, let me express my gratitude for your coverage of the Wolcott Elementary School budget woes through providing transparency regarding what happens when a school budget does not pass and information about the next proposed budget. (“Wolcott school budget back to voters,” March 18, 2021)
I would like to take this opportunity to point out that while it was a shock that all of the teachers in the building were issued RIF notices (reduction in force), we were not the only ones. There were RIF notices given to almost all Wolcott paid employees. This includes the administrative staff, food service providers, behavioral supports and custodial staff who are not a part of the teacher’s union.
While we have all been assured that this is a formality and we will be asked to return when the school budget passes, I think that it is worth noting and appreciating that a school is more than teachers. Every single adult in a school plays a critical role in the development and the education of the children with whom we are entrusted. Every adult also feels the disappointment and hurt when handed a RIF notice after years of service and care for this community.
I understand that there may be no other way around the steps in this process, but it is a difficult pill to swallow. At Wolcott we are trying to handle it with grace, camaraderie, a touch of humor, a continued strong dedication to our students and trust that in a year full of unwelcome surprises we will find a way through this budget challenge.
Katherine Yoskowitz
Hyde Park
