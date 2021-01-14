To the Editor:
An open letter to the Vermont Republican Party: A representative of your party sponsored a bus trip that, for $100, would transport a person to Washington, D.C., to attend the Stop the Steal event.
Your members, as the official representatives of the state party, fed and proliferated the false and disproven narrative of an illegitimate election and possibly are complicit in an event that resulted in an act of sedition and treason.
How’d that work out?
Isn’t it time for all of the Republican Party officials associated with this event to resign and for all of our state legislators — Republican, Democrat and Progressive — to condemn that action?
Carl Szlachetka
Hyde Park
