To the Editor:
After reading the article about Black Lives Matter (News & Citizen, July 9), I have to agree with those who have enough common sense to know that all life matters. How it matters depends on how it is lived.
I have been a Craftsbury resident for 32 years, but I was well acquainted with many of the town’s residents for many years before that who called on me for their plumbing, heating and appliance needs. I find that what spoils so many communities is there are too many busybodies, most brought up in modern-day education, which has neglected to teach people to mind their own business.
The murder of George Floyd was a tragedy that never should have happened, but the way it was protested has caused a lot of others to be killed, and their lives are just as important.
We don’t hear any more about them after the news of their deaths. The label of busybody fits not only individuals with their protesting, but the news media, which have gone too far with Black Lives Matter.
It time to change Black on your signs to All. A little live and let live can do wonders for any community. And, some advice for teenagers: Grow up to be self-sufficient before you try to manage world affairs.
Here’s some more advice. Be in church on Sunday where you can hear it explained so you can understand. A Craftsbury Racial Justice and Equity Task Force can do nothing to solve your problems. Constitutional law wouldn’t allow it to be enforced any way. The idea that all life doesn’t matter is wrong.
The Founding Fathers had the foresight to prohibit Congress from ever making a law to prohibit the free exercise of one’s religious faith.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.