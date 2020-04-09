An open letter to parents:
It is with great regret and a heavy heart I have made the difficult decision of leaving after 40 years of practicing pediatrics in this community.
First of all, I want to reassure you that Apple Seed Pediatrics has recruited two pediatricians who will take my place, so the children will have continued medical care from well qualified and wonderful pediatricians.
Dr. Colleen Moran has already started and, for the first time in a long time, there will be a gentleman pediatrician, Dr. Steve Soriano, starting in July.
Pediatricians are children specialists and I urge you to meet our new pediatricians and stay with Apple Seed Pediatrics.
Most importantly, I thank you for trusting me with yourself and your children’s health care all these years. You welcomed me and made me part of your family and the community. The connection between us runs deep and I shall miss you. I am fortunate to be left with great memories.
Your stories are my stories and mine yours. Lives saved, lives lost, the successful efforts and sometimes sad outcomes. I am happy to have had a very satisfying career, grateful for the joy it has brought me, life lessons learnt and how meaningful it has been for me, having that shared experience.
What is next (for me)? I am not sure, but I feel like a child again, looking at the next chapter in my life with curiosity, imagining the mysteries that lie ahead. You will always be part of my life and I thank you from the depth of my heavy heart.
Sarayu Balu, M.D.
Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Apple Seed Pediatrics
Morrisville