To the Editor:
The Act 46 chickens have finally come home to roost and it looks like we’re going to need a bigger chicken coop.
The budget proposal recently released by the Lamoille South school board results in an increase for Stowe of 10.9 cents per $100 of property value, and 13.3 cents for second-home owners, which is an increase of $665 on a $500,000 home. Equally surprising is the fact that the budget increase is not equally shared by Morrisville and Elmore. Morrisville’s property tax rate will increase by 5.7 cents, and 7.4 cents for second-home owners, and Elmore will see a small decrease. Is there anyone in Stowe who knew this would be a feature of Act 46?
But it gets worse. This is not a one-year blip needed to resolve the merger. It already appears larger increases are likely when the new Lamoille South district begins to address the neglected infrastructure of our newly combined building portfolio in the next budget. (As of June 30, 2019, the district and not Stowe owns all of our school buildings.) But unlike years past, these frightening budget difficulties will be addressed by a board consisting of only three Stowe representatives, and using a formula that shifts the bulk of the increase to Stowe taxpayers if the present budget is any indication.
Adding insult to injury, we’ve also learned that the transportation costs for the coming year will rise by 20 percent.
How does this happen under an act whose goal is to “maximize operational efficiencies”? Efficiency is doing more with less, so the fact that there would be no reduction in the workforce, or piece of infrastructure eliminated, was not a good omen. One can only speculate why the state was so intent on forcing Stowe to join a union that was not in its best interest, despite Stowe’s determined effort to find an alternative solution. Nowhere in the plan was any benefit for Stowe visible, and nowhere in the plan was there any mention of benefit to Stowe’s children.
This flawed legislation has claimed many victims: the members of the Board of Education, the children of Stowe, and finally the taxpayers. In her tireless fight against the forced merger, state Rep. Heidi Scheuermann stated: “No amount of forced mergers of districts like Stowe and (Elmore-Morristown) is going to save money until we reconnect voters to the budgets voted upon and money spent.”
On March 3, voters who were given no say in the process will be asked to subsidize this debacle with their tax dollars. Approving the budget will signal our approval. Unfortunately, the only way we have been given to signal our disapproval is by voting no on the budget. If not, you’d better be prepared for a lot more chickens.
Tom McLinden
Chair, Stowe Republicans