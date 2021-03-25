To the Editor:
Certain things are never right. For example, it is never right to intentionally harm children. Prop 5 is the proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution that would prohibit laws to protect preborn children in what should be the safest possible sanctuary, their mother’s womb.
The citizens of Vermont have both the opportunity and great responsibility on Nov. 8, 2022, to vote on whether or not this proposed amendment will be ratified. Here’s why we must vote no.
Although the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott officially legalized abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy in June 2019, this law must be repealed. A constitutional amendment once ratified, however, is much more difficult to repeal.
What if every mom and dad facing an unexpected pregnancy could see an ultrasound picture of their growing child? The images clearly show the developing characteristics and features that reveal this is not merely a clump of cells or blob of tissue, but a human life. The most basic biological science supports this fact.
This fact doesn’t minimize the circumstances and difficulties experienced by those facing unexpected pregnancies. But rather than fostering a culture in which pregnancies are casually terminated as a valid option, childrens’ human and civil rights are denied and they are discarded as medical waste, we must restore a culture of truth and compassion.
It is only in this supportive culture in which moms know that they and their children are both loved and wanted, that they can make fully informed choices. Of course, we all have the freedom in our society to make choices, but it is never right to make choices which result in intentional harm to others and the taking of innocent life.
Let us not be deceived by politicians and abortionists who proudly proclaim that Vermont doesn’t commit abortions in the later stages of pregnancy because it isn’t ethical. If they truly believed this, there would not be such a frantic push to protect abortion instead of people. We would see the proposed fetal personhood bill quickly passed in the House of Representatives instead of dying in the Human Services Committee.
We must not only vote no to Prop 5, but also do all we can to pass legislation which protects women and children through all stages of pregnancy.
Martin Green
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.