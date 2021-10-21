To the Editor:
Several people were quoted in your story, “Prop 5 enshrines abortion in state Constitution” last week: senators Ann Pugh, Ginny Lyons and Richard Westman, Tom McLinden, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Xusana Davis, a racial equity executive, and Lucy Leriche and Dr. Felicia Kornbluh, both associated with Planned Parenthood, and all were in favor, more or less, of this proposal.
In fact, “as the voice taking the proposal to the floor, Pugh said she feels ‘incredibly honored’ for her role in the process of enshrining reproductive liberty into the constitution.”
Donovan explained the constitution should be amended: abortion should be protected “because it’s implicit in the state’s liberty.”
Leriche made the point that “abortion has come a long way” as “we now have the ability to do medication abortions, and so that has really opened up possibility for people who are not very far along in their pregnancy.” Kornbluh “thinks other states should follow our lead” and Lyons said the amendment upholds “Vermont values” and “allows people to make better economic decisions.”
McLinden wasn’t 100 percent about this as he wished it came with more restrictions and was done in a more common-sense way. Westman knew Prop 5 was controversial and had a lot of people call him who were very disappointed that he supported this. Both supported putting the amendment up for popular vote.
Davis felt some people needed additional social supports in addition to what this proposition states.
On the other hand, Mary Hahn Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life, stated that Prop 5 could jeopardize “conscience protection” for health care workers should they not want to perform or assist in abortions, and its lack of restrictions could mean “unlimited, unregulated abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy.” She also said, “Every voter in Vermont needs to know what Prop 5 means, and we’re going to make sure we do.”
After reading these various comments, several questions came to mind: Do these folks know what they’re talking about? Have they ever watched a surgical abortion? Do they know what a woman experiences during a medication abortion? What happens to the mother, and her baby, during and following an abortion?
With all due respect, if they have never seen an abortion via ultrasound, how can they possibly have enough facts and information to do something as drastic as enshrine it into our Vermont Constitution and encourage other states to do the same? I would think they would take the time to watch one being done to see what it entails, wouldn’t you? If they did, all the above questions would be graphically answered and, finally, they would get all their facts straight.
Viewing “Unplanned” and “Godsnell” would be a good place to start. Both movies are based on real people and their real stories. Watching these movies would show Prop 5 proponents exactly what they are advocating for. Perhaps it wouldn’t matter to them, but I challenge them to do so anyway.
Honestly, I doubt if anyone will, as these movies are gut-wrenching to watch. Those who watch them can never again deny the fact that abortion is the brutal murder of an innocent, pre-born baby. The truth hurts.
As I help get the word out about Prop 5, I will also continue to support organizations that reach out to women facing unplanned pregnancies, assuring them there are other options besides abortion, including free pregnancy testing, support, referrals, a 24-hour hotline and other services. After all, there is always hope.
Diane Marcoux-LaClair
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.