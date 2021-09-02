To the Editor:
In her guest perspective on July 29, Elayne Clift asks the question, “Why is the American public so ready to give up on a fundamental human right that can touch all of us?” (“Saving Roe v. Wade suddenly feels urgent,” July 29, 2021”)
But in her perspective on Aug. 26, she begins by stating, “The term human rights is tossed around all too easily, a hollow piece of rhetoric … a lie in the face of multiple human tragedies in which we are complicit.” (“What do we mean when we talk about human rights?”, Aug. 26, 2021)
Why does Clift so blatantly contradict herself?
She is referring in her first article, of course, to abortion, which she believes to be a fundamental human right. But anything she has to say that denies the most fundamental of rights, the right to life, must be a hollow piece of rhetoric. Her arguments in support of killing preborn babies in the womb are really those “lies in the face of multiple human tragedies in which we are complicit.”
Clift is right in acknowledging that the world is now facing multiple human tragedies and incomprehensible suffering; this is never to be minimized or denied. But Clift, along with abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood, Gov. Phil Scott and the majority of Vermont’s elected representatives are complicit in propagating the lie that dismembering, crushing and poisoning preborn children in the womb is a fundamental human right.
If we are going to talk about multiple human tragedies, let’s start with the suffering of the 63 million babies in the United States who have been murdered by abortion since 1973. Then multiply this by the suffering experienced by their moms and dads who were told the lie that abortion was their best or only option.
Clift decries the use of ultrasound machines for fetal imaging as a threat to human rights. But did you know that every ultrasound machine also has a lie detector built into it? Every time mom and dad see the ultrasound image of their tiny, developing child with her rapidly beating heart and movements of her arms and legs, the lie is detected which claims that she is only a clump of cells or just a blob of tissue. Instead, ultrasound imaging reveals the truth: the reality of precious human life within the womb.
Let us not blur this issue, as Clift does, by thinking this is about condemning pregnant moms. That couldn’t be further from the truth. This is about loving and protecting them and the lives of their babies. Is there a fundamental human right more worthy of defending?
Martin Green
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.