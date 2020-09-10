To the Editor:
On Nov. 8, 2022, the citizens of Vermont will vote to either reject or ratify Proposal 5. Prop 5 is the proposed amendment to Vermont’s Constitution that will more deeply entrench the killing of preborn children with zero governmental regulation or restriction.
It was a terribly sad day in Vermont when the majority of our elected representatives, and even Gov. Phil Scott, officially passed HR.57, which legalized the murder of preborn children right up to the moment of birth. This law should be repealed, rather than amending our Constitution to further enshrine this injustice.
Some politicians argue that in Vermont, our medical community is so pristinely ethical that abortionists would never dare to abort a child past 23 weeks. And yet, they are fighting tooth and nail to preserve through Prop 5 the “right” to kill them regardless of gestational age. This makes as much moral and logical sense as some Nazis insisting that while their government sanctioned the slaughter of all Jewish persons, they held themselves to such high ethical standards that they would only kill those below a certain age. Absurd.
I have to believe that the majority of folks don’t really know or understand what happens to both women and the children in their womb when abortions are committed. If they did, they would be horrified and sickened by the wholesale slaughter of children and the terrible harm it inflicts on women.
The most basic facts of biology and medical science reveal that human life begins at fertilization. Simply because the fetus in its first stages of development doesn’t look like a full-term infant, does that justify killing it?
This issue has been misconstrued to be about reproductive rights and freedom. But what is really at stake is the human life created when this freedom has been exercised. However, the solution for an unintended pregnancy is not destroying a child.
We must not shame or vilify those who are in the difficult place of facing unexpected pregnancies. They need our care and support, and to know they and their children are loved and wanted. They must be fully informed of the dangers of and the alternatives to abortion.
Rather, it is the politicians and abortion industry that must be called to account for suppressing the truth and creating a false narrative in which abortion is regarded as normal or a right.
Martin Green
Morrisville
