To the Editor:
It is an honor and a pleasure to support Katherine Sims’s election as a representative for our Orleans-Caledonia district. Sims has been a leader in numerous community causes, starting when she founded the Green Mountain Farm-to-School program in 2007.
More recently, as director of the NEK Collaborative, she organized NEK Day at the Statehouse, bringing business owners to talk to legislators about navigating state rules. This year she organized a vote in 30 towns on behalf of a communications union to develop broadband in our district.
She has been a board member of the Vermont Land Trust, the Vermont Telecommunications & Connectivity Advisory Board, the Vermont Council on Rural Development, UVM Extension and Craftsbury Saplings. Today, she serves on the Northern Vermont University Strong Committee seeking to preserve our Johnson and Lyndonville campuses.
Unlike her Republican opponents, she believes in women’s reproductive rights, paid family leave, addressing the climate crisis and recognizing the state’s and nation’s continuing struggle for racial equality. I urge my neighbors to vote for Katherine Sims on or before Nov. 3.
Clive Gray
Greensboro
