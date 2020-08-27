To the Editor:
Join me in supporting Katherine Sims in her campaign to represent Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Sims is unique among the people I know. She has the pragmatism and get-it-done work ethic of a businessperson, along with true compassion for others and an unshakeable belief in what we can achieve if we work together.
I am sure she will do amazing work on behalf of our communities in Montpelier because of what she has already done over the last decade for my family and others in our region.
My three-year old daughter loves attending Craftsbury Saplings, a non-profit childcare center. Sims helped get it started and continues to help keep it going as a member of its board of directors.
For dinner, we regularly eat food grown and raised on local farms sustained by Green Mountain Farm Direct, which makes it easy for institutions to order from them. Sims created that program as the founder of Green Mountain Farm-to-School.
And, my wife and I — and her parents, who live next door — now actually have hope we will eventually get truly high-speed internet, thanks to the newly formed NEK Broadband Communication Union District. As director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, Sims was instrumental in getting that group off the ground as well.
I am thankful that Katherine Sims is able to step forward to serve as a voice for our communities. I am excited to vote for her in November, and hope you will be too.
Dan Roock
Albany
