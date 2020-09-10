To the Editor:
Please support Lucy Rogers for state representative for Cambridge and Waterville.
Lucy has always been a good neighbor, and since she was elected two years ago, she has done a great deal of work as our representative. As a member of the House committee on health care, she has worked hard toward making health care affordable and accessible to rural Vermonters. She is very aware of how health care costs affect so many other aspects of Vermont life, from school budgets to the costs of running small local businesses.
In addition, since the start of the pandemic, she has worked to make sure that COVID-19 relief funds get to the folks in our community who need them most. She also listened to us when we told her what was challenging during this time, such as access to reliable, high-speed internet, and is now coordinating efforts to increase rural broadband services.
Lucy understands the importance of social and racial equality in Vermont, working with Gov. Phil Scott to sign Act 119 into law, which will guide policy regarding cross-cultural awareness for law enforcement. For all of these reasons and more, I hope you will join me in reelecting Lucy Rogers on Nov. 3.
April Vanderveer
Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.