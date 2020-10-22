To the Editor:
This year, a vote for fiscal conservatives is in the best interest of all citizens. Shannara Johnson recognizes the importance of Vermont’s economic future, and will demand frugality from Montpelier. Instead of partisan divisions over social issues, Vermonters must come together to restrain government from runaway spending.
Experienced in marketing and editing, Johnson has a sharp eye for detail. But her extensive work in the investment sector has equipped her also with insights into finance and economics that are desperately required in Montpelier.
Vermont’s economy is in big trouble. Our schools and pensions were in fiscal crisis before COVID-19. Vermonters must set aside the social issues that are dividing us and unite to address dramatic budget shortfalls, escalating taxes and closing businesses.
Vermonters should send Johnson to Montpelier in 2021 to restrain government expansion and restore affordability. I’m confident that she will work hard and speak loudly and won’t disappoint you.
John Klar
Brookfield
