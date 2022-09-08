To the Editor:
We support Avram Patt for reelection to the Vermont House from the Lamoille-Washington district. As our representative for three terms, we know Patt to be reasonable and thoughtful, considering issues from multiple sides, as well as principled and focused on the needs of all Vermonters.
His reports during Elmore town meetings have always shown us that he cares about every town he represents. The list of issues Patt commits to working hard for outlines the kind of state we want for ourselves, our kids and our grandkids, including a fairer, more equitable tax system; a sustainable energy future; affordable housing; high-speed broadband; universal and affordable health care; and finding common ground.
To that list we would add three more reasons to vote for Patt. From his time as the board chair of Salvation Farms, it is clear that he values a healthy, sustainable food and farm system. From his past votes, we know he is committed to a high-quality, affordable, accessible system of early child care and education. And, finally, at a time when there is tremendous turnover in the Legislature, we trust Avram Patt to bring his experience to bear, while also welcoming the contributions of new colleagues entering the Legislature for the very first time.
Susan and Bob Titterton
Elmore
