To the Editor:

It is my distinct pleasure to endorse David Yacovone for re-election as state representative for Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.

His experience, trusted voice, compassion and common sense, as evidenced by his work for 45 years in health and human services, will serve us well in these troubled times.

It is also very important to have a senior member on the House Appropriations Committee during the devastation of the economy caused from the tragedy of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yacovone has devoted his entire life in service to others and to help people who need it the most in Vermont and in our local communities. I urge you to cast your vote for a candidate whose service record speaks for itself.

Richard A. Shanley

Morrisville

Tags

