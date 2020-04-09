To all the first responders
All over the world
The people are listening
You will be heard
-
You’re on the frontlines
Of this deadly virus
Not going home
Just to take care of us
-
I know that it seems
We don't give a damn
But I think we'd all agree
You’re the heroes of the land
-
We know you’re all tired
And desperate and lonely
Most likely afraid
To go home to your family
-
So my hope for when this is over
And the world is back to normal as such
All of humanity will take a stand
And thank you
For all your healing touch
Kim Din
Morrisville