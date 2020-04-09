To all the first responders

All over the world

The people are listening

You will be heard

-

You’re on the frontlines

Of this deadly virus

Not going home

Just to take care of us

-

I know that it seems

We don't give a damn

But I think we'd all agree

You’re the heroes of the land

-

We know you’re all tired

And desperate and lonely

Most likely afraid

To go home to your family

-

So my hope for when this is over

And the world is back to normal as such

All of humanity will take a stand

And thank you

For all your healing touch

Kim Din

Morrisville

