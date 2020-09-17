Matt Hill
Democrat, Lamoille-2, Wolcott
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
In my opinion, the only negative part of the remote sessions are the interactions you have in the hallways and the cafeteria. Those interactions are sometimes very useful to understand nuance in upcoming bills. Other than that, we still have access to information we normally would and have access to our colleagues, but I do miss the face to face interactions.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
I would hope the budget will be even more of a compromise this year than normal. With meeting remotely, opposing political views have so far been very understanding that we just need to keep moving forward and now is not the best time for partisan posturing. I would hope the budget has very few frills and we get out a pretty basic, balanced budget.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
For immediate constituent issues, we still have constituents that have unresolved unemployment insurance issues and the administration has really dropped the ball in getting money out to people who really need the help. Long term issues I am hearing from constituents are worries about the future financial issues that will surely be impacting future household incomes and state budgets. It would seem we have a long road ahead of us.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
No response.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
I have been supportive of the legalization and regulation of cannabis in the past and I continue to support a tax and regulate market. The bill was put on the back burner in our first remote session (for good reason) and I think it is fine to get the process started now. It will take a while to get the regulatory, enforcement and education aspects up and running and those issues need to be addressed prior to sales starting.
Edited for length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.