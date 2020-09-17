Lucy Rogers
Democrat, Lamoille-3, Waterville
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Certain procedures take much longer when meeting remotely, which means that we have the opportunity to debate and pass fewer bills. For example, voting takes longer because we are using an app when we would usually hold a voice vote and it takes longer to collect all the responses, and roll calls take longer because all 150 of us have to mute and unmute in turn. Cumulatively, this means we can pass fewer bills on each day than we otherwise would and have to be more strategic in only passing the bills that are necessary for Vermont right now.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
The budget passed through the House on Friday, Sept. 11, and is now in the Senate. The budget is balanced, does not raise taxes, and does not cut programs. There are certain economic impacts of COVID-19 that will not show up until the following fiscal year, and the federal financial relief that Vermont received also made it possible to balance the budget. Our state’s reserves are intact to support the Legislature through next year’s budget-making process, but that will be the point when the toughest of decisions will need to be made in order to balance a budget without raising taxes during a recession.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The major concerns I’m hearing about right now mostly relate to the pandemic — both direct concerns such as financial issues or workplace safety, as well as indirect concerns such as childcare, safe reopening of schools, and ensuring that visitors to the state are complying with our state’s policies.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
As of now, the current deadline for all COVID money to be used by is Dec. 30, nearly four months away. There is not time at this point to wait for further instructions from Congress and still be able to take advantage of the money provided to us. So, we are using the guidance currently issued and trying to stick to it as closely as possible to ensure that we will not be asked to pay any of the money back to the federal government in the future, after it has been spent. We are operating under the assumption that no more money is coming but will have a plan in place for how to respond if it does come.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
I am supportive of people who choose to use cannabis having the option to purchase safe, regulated products with clearly labelled dosage, and also of allowing local communities the power to decide not to allow retail cannabis if they choose. How I vote on this bill ultimately will come down to the specifics. It is important to me that we minimize or eliminate advertising of cannabis, make the market available to local growers while doing everything possible to avoid Big Cannabis, and do not open up opportunities for further racial disparities in prosecuting cannabis-related incidents.
