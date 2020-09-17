Dave Yacovone
Democrat, Lamoille-Washington, Morristown
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
In some ways, working remotely is very efficient and effective. It allows me to easily go back and listen to testimony which has been recorded to make sure I understand an issue or can develop additional questions to be researched. What it lacks is the ability to quickly interact with other legislators, though I can reach out to them electronically by texting or emailing or calling. In the end, I think in the same way remote learning works for some students, it probably depends on each individual legislator’s style.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
I think they will be resolved the same as they always have been. The governor recommended a budget that has no new taxes and does not change the scope of services Vermonters have been receiving. It does, however, rely on much one-time federal assistance, which given the unique challenges of the pandemic is not unreasonable. Fiscal year 2022 will clearly be a challenge, however, due to the need to replace the one-time funding.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The concerns I hear are centered around our economy and how we are going to make things work if this pandemic continues much longer. There is a tension between staying safe and surviving economically.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
We are cautious and just use what we have, no more no less.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
I believe a tax and regulate marijuana system makes sense. Whatever plan we arrive on must provide prevention to help educate children about the adverse effects of marijuana and keep them safe. We need to remember that marijuana is already among us. It is estimated over 80,000 Vermonters use marijuana regularly. We need to regulate this drug.
Edited for length.
