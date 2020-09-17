Daniel Noyes
Democrat, Lamoille-2, Wolcott
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
Meeting via Zoom has had its challenges for the Legislature, however, it has increased access to the legislative process now that all meetings are online and accessible online. Access to our legislators and the process is the most important part of our democracy. The overall focus of the Legislature has, for the most part, been guiding Vermont through this crisis. I think there have been bills that, during a normal year, would have moved that did not because meeting remotely has considerably slowed down the process and we ran out of time. I have been glad to see the older Vermonters Act H.611 move during this session.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
This year, due to the federal influx of revenue, the House Appropriations Committee was able to level fund or increase funding to most parts of state government. Importantly, by replacing general fund dollars with federal funds the House was able to provide our state collage system with the bridge funding it needed. I think there could be some changes in the weeks to come, based on guidance from the feds on how federal funds can be used, but for the most part I hope it will be uneventful.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The unemployment system failed many people. An outdated computer system and staffing levels that were not capable of handling the influx of claims was by far the biggest concern from constituents. Now, as we are moving into fall and schools are starting to open, child care and making sure our children and teachers are safe has been and will continue to be a concern.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
This has been the $1.25 billion question. Understanding the myriad regulations, what the funding can and cannot be used for, has been a constant problem for the lawyers who guide and advise the administration and Legislature. I am grateful to the state employees who have been wading through the regulations, because we cannot afford to make a mistake and have to pay it back. This has been the bottleneck with getting the money out to the community.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
The system we have now is not working. In fact, we don’t really have a system now. The revenue from taxes needs to be allocated to education, prevention, treatment and recovery programs. We are constantly shortchanging these programs by level funding them. I think towns should be able to decide if and where they want retail sales. I also think they should be able to receive a portion of the revenue from the tax, should they decide to allow retail sales. My main concern has been finding a way to keep big corporations out and protect our farmers and small business.
Edited for length.
