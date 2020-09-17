Avram Patt
Democrat, Lamoille-Washington, Worcester
1. What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
The Legislature quickly adopted emergency rules and procedures and implement online meeting technology for 150 House members, 30 senators, staff, witnesses, as well as a separate channel for public viewing. That said, there are real drawbacks. Everything takes longer. So, after focusing on big, critical bills, we don’t get to as many of the smaller matters that are still important to Vermonters. ... Mostly, the human interaction, the ability to ask another legislator, a state official, an interested party a quick question or have a more detailed conversation is very limited. Human interaction ... is missing to a great degree.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
The House gave final passage to the budget on Friday and it is now in the hands of the Senate. I thought the work done was excellent and inclusive, especially given all the unknowns, as well all the federal COVID recovery funds that had to be allocated. All of the House committees actively participated in advising and informing the appropriations committee, and I thought this went very well, especially given the compressed amount of time we have since reconvening on Aug. 25. The Senate will likely make some changes, but I don’t think resolving those differences will be more difficult than usual.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
I’m hearing mostly support but some opposition to Global Warming Solutions Act, and also cannabis tax and regulate. Related to the COVID-19 emergency, concerns from some about “opening up” too quickly, especially schools. Lack of high-speed internet, especially for households with adults working at home and children doing remote learning. I was flooded with requests for help or complaints about unemployment insurance and assistance for self-employed and small businesses with no employees. And definitely bridge funding and the future of the Vermont state colleges.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
I don’t think we can actually budget for additional federal funds beyond what has passed Congress unless and until Congress appropriates more. We can discuss and make contingency plans. The Joint Fiscal Committee made up of House and Senate members does have some ability to make decisions when once we recess and before a new Legislature has convened.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
I support taxation and regulation. I do have a problem with the provision in S.54 about saliva testing, both because it cannot determine actual impairment, and because it is subject to error and potential misuse by law enforcement. While that is troubling, I will most likely support the bill once the House-Senate conference committee has resolved differences.
Edited for length.
