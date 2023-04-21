A search is currently underway for a man who allegedly started a shootout with police in downtown Morrisville last night.
Police say Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville, is considered armed and dangerous and the public has been warned to avoid the downtown area.
Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap.
As of this report, a Vermont State Police armored Bearcat packed with nearly a dozen state troopers armed with assault rifles and a police dog has been at multiple locations in town searching for Lovell, including his home on Union Street and Peoples Academy high school. Pleasant Street is cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Anyone with information on Lovell’s possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211. Anyone who sees a person fitting Lovell’s description should immediately call 911.
Police say residents in the vicinity of Upper Main and Pleasant streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to the police.
According to police, the incident began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night with a report of a kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Lovell, a family member and another individual at an apartment near the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets.
Preliminary reports say the responding officer from Morristown Police Department was shot at. The officer, who has not been named, recognized Lovell from previous interactions and returned fire. During the shootout, the officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at Copley Hospital and later released. It was not clear if the injuries were from the gunfire.
No one else was reported injured.
Quick thinking
The quick actions of a bystander last night may have ensured that Lovell had at least one less weapon on him when he fled the scene.
Dorick Tallman was at the Pleasant Street Morrisville VFW, just a couple of buildings down from the shooting, when a man suspected to be Lovell entered the bar area still holding the gun, which Tallman described as a single-action shotgun.
Tallman said he and others at the VFW had heard the shots earlier but initially thought it was fireworks. When the man entered the building, he was told he couldn’t be there with the gun.
“We cornered him by one of the offices, and I was like, ‘dude, just give me the gun.’ He sort of handed it to me and as soon as I grabbed it, he realized that he didn’t want me to have it,” Tallman said.
A scuffle ensued and Tallman managed to strip the gun from the other man’s hands, and the other man — believed to be Lovell — fled the VFW.
Tallman said he has worked previously as a bouncer and a repo-man, so he’s used to people being violent. He said some people are calling him a hero, but he said he was just doing what came naturally.
“My thought was just public safety,” he said. “There were teenagers and a bunch of girls and whatnot in the dance hall, and I just didn’t want it to turn into a hostile situation or anybody else to get hurt.”
The Vermont State Police is now leading the investigation, and Morristown and Stowe police departments and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department are involved.
“This investigation is in its earliest stages,” state police said in a statement earlier this morning. “Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews and a determination on the justification for the police use of force. Per protocol, the Vermont State Police will release the name of the officer involved 24 hours following the shooting.”
Schools, town offices closed
All Morristown schools as well as the Elmore School are closed for the day because of the manhunt, according to Lamoille South Superintendent Ryan Heraty.
Heraty added in a text message this morning, “We are grateful to have a strong relationship with local law enforcement and their excellent communication is essential for keeping our schools safe.”
One town over, but easily accessible by the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Wolcott Elementary School is open in a “clear the halls” mode, which means the doors will remain locked and no one will be allowed in or out until further notice, according to principal Dennis Hill in an alert sent out to parents at 7:18 a.m. Hill said supervisory union officials did not receive notification from police until buses had begun picking up kids for school.
All Lamoille Union North schools, including Lamoille Union High School, are also closed for the day “Per the guidance of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department,” according to the LUHS Facebook page.
The Morristown municipal offices are also closed for the day because of the incident, according to town administrator Eric Dodge.
This story is developing and will be updated.
