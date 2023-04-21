Henry Lovell

A search is currently underway for a man who allegedly started a shootout with police in downtown Morrisville last night.

Police say Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville, is considered armed and dangerous and the public has been warned to avoid the downtown area.

Police provided this photograph that they say shows what Lovell was most recently wearing.

