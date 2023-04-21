Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Henry Lovell, the 24-year-old Morrisville man police say started a shootout in downtown Morrisville Thursday night.
As of 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Lovell remained at large. The search and investigation was expected to continue through the night and there will likely be a substantial police presence today in and around Morrisville.
Yesterday, camouflaged and rifle-wielding Vermont State Police officers could be seen searching areas of town in both an armored Bearcat and in smaller side-by-side all-terrain vehicles. A low-flying U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter could be seen around town.
Per the arrest warrant, which was signed late Friday night by a Vermont Superior Curt judge, Lovell is wanted for the following charges.
• Attempted murder.
• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kidnapping.
• First-degree aggravated domestic assault.
• First-degree unlawful restraint (two counts).
• Criminal threatening.
• Violation of conditions of release.
Police have also identified the officer involved in Thursday’s shooting as Brian Tomlinson, who has been with Morristown Police Department since 2021. Tomlinson was reportedly hit by pellets from the shotgun that Lovell had wrested from him by a civilian shortly after the shootout, but was not seriously injured.
Tomlinson has been placed on paid administrative leave, which state police say is standard protocol following a police-involved shooting.
It is unknown whether Lovell was hit by any rounds fired by Tomlinson.
Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair, although people around town may describe him as a redhead. The last time he was seen, at 9 p.m. Thursday, he was wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ball cap.
Anyone with information on Lovell’s possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211. Anyone who sees a person fitting Lovell’s description should immediately call 911.
According to police, the incident began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night with a report of a kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Lovell, a family member and another individual at an apartment near the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets.
Preliminary reports say Tomlinson was shot at and returned fire. He reportedly recognized Lovell from previous interactions. During the shootout, Tomlinson sustained minor injuries and was treated at Copley Hospital and later released.
No one else was reported injured.
“Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews and a determination on the justification for the police use of force," state police said in a statement.
Quick thinking
The quick actions of a bystander Thursday night may have ensured that Lovell had at least one less weapon on him when he fled the scene.
Dorick Tallman was at the Pleasant Street Morrisville VFW, just a couple of buildings down from the shooting, when a man suspected to be Lovell entered the bar area still holding the gun, which Tallman described as a single-action shotgun.
Tallman said he and others at the VFW had heard the shots earlier but initially thought it was fireworks. When the man entered the building, he was told he couldn’t be there with the gun.
“We cornered him by one of the offices, and I was like, ‘dude, just give me the gun.’ He sort of handed it to me and as soon as I grabbed it, he realized that he didn’t want me to have it,” Tallman said Friday.
A scuffle ensued and Tallman managed to strip the gun from the other man’s hands, and the other man — believed to be Lovell — fled the VFW.
Tallman said he has worked previously as a bouncer and a repo-man, so he’s used to people being violent. He said some people are calling him a hero, but he said he was just doing what came naturally.
“My thought was just public safety,” he said. “There were teenagers and a bunch of girls and whatnot in the dance hall, and I just didn’t want it to turn into a hostile situation or anybody else to get hurt.”
The Vermont State Police is leading the investigation, working with Morristown, Stowe and Hardwick police departments; the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Schools, town offices closed
Morrisville remained largely locked down Thursday into Friday and there was a heavy police presence in the village and surrounding areas Friday. A Vermont State Police armored Bearcat packed with nearly a dozen state troopers armed with assault rifles and a police dog was at multiple locations in town searching for Lovell, including his home on Union Street and Peoples Academy high school. Pleasant Street was cordoned off all day with yellow police tape as investigators set up a mobile crime lab.
Some downtown businesses remained closed, including North Country Donuts, which posted on Facebook that it takes as long as eight hours to make the pastries — the doughnut shop announced it is open this morning.
All Morristown schools as well as the Elmore School were closed Friday because of the manhunt, according to Lamoille South Superintendent Ryan Heraty.
Heraty added in a text message this morning, “We are grateful to have a strong relationship with local law enforcement and their excellent communication is essential for keeping our schools safe.”
One town over, but easily accessible by the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Wolcott Elementary School opened in a “clear the halls” mode, which means the doors remained locked and no one was allowed in or out until further notice, according to principal Dennis Hill in an alert sent out to parents at 7:18 a.m. Friday Hill said supervisory union officials did not receive notification from police until buses had begun picking up kids for school.
All Lamoille Union North schools, including Lamoille Union High School, were also closed for the day “Per the guidance of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department,” according to the LUHS Facebook page.
The Morristown municipal offices were also closed Friday because of the incident, according to town administrator Eric Dodge.
All local schools are on break next week.
This story is developing and will be updated.
