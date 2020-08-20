Vermont State Police last week identified the suspect thought to have burned down a sugarhouse last winter.
Following a half-year-long investigation into a Feb. 21 fire that burned down a maple sugar house on Plot Road — it runs between Johnson and Waterville, and online maps indicate it is in Johnson, but police list the location as Cambridge — police accused Ciana Allen, 25, of Hyde Park, of setting the fire.
Allen was cited into court on suspicion of first-degree arson, providing false information to police in order to implicate someone else, and “false swearing.”
Police say firefighters battled the Feb. 21 blaze, which started around 1 a.m., for more than two hours in sub-zero temperatures. The cause was initially deemed undetermined, but police received information on March 9 that the fire had been intentionally set.
Investigators learned Allen was drinking the night of the fire and was upset at her former boyfriend, whose family also owns a sugarhouse on Plot Road. Police say Allen allegedly meant to torch that one, but set the wrong one on fire.
Allen also accused someone else of starting the fire when she was interviewed by investigators, police say.
Allen is due in court Sept. 16.
