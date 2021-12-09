A woman who was busted with a quarter pound of crack cocaine during a routine traffic stop last month said she was paid to make trips between Vermont and Massachusetts.
Lisa Green, 60, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to a single felony charge of cocaine trafficking.
According to court documents, Green was pulled over Nov. 20 in Hyde Park by deputies from Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and consented to a search of her car. Police found a fanny pack with a bundle of money and what ended up being 4.3 ounces — 121 grams of crack cocaine.
Police say Green told them she was paid about $300 a trip to drive up and pick up a package from Hyde Park and deliver it to a man in Springfield. She declined to name the person who paid her for the trips but said she had made the trip four times in the past year and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.