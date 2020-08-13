Crash scene

Vermont State Police and officers from the Morrisville Police Department at the scene of an accident on Brooklyn Street Friday near the Northgate and Hannaford plazas that claimed the life of a Morrisville woman.

NOTE: This story has been updated since originally reported.

A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Brooklyn Street in Morrisville last Friday, Aug. 7.

According to police Shelly Foster, 56, of Morristown, was hit by a car while crossing Brooklyn Street at the intersection with the Northgate and Hannaford plazas at about 6:10 a.m. Foster was transported to Copley Hospital following the crash, where she was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Foster, 76-year-old Frederick Jones, of Morristown, was uninjured in the crash.

Police responded to the crash within minutes and closed Brooklyn Street for several hours while an investigation and crash reconstruction took place. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Morristown Police Department Detective Scott McCullough said. Jones has not been charged with a crime or issued any tickets as a result of the crash, and police do not believe that alcohol, drugs or speed played a factor in the collision.

As part of their investigation Morristown police are still waiting for autopsy results and several reports from the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and other agencies.

