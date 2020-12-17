Dec. 8 at 3:15 p.m., a 2013 Toyota Camry crashed into a dead tree on Route 12 in Elmore near the Worcester town line, and the driver, Stacy Shen, 30, of South Burlington, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Police suspected she had been drinking and driving, and cited her into court.

Dec. 12 at 9:34 a.m., a Woodbury resident found a man dead in his vehicle on an old logging road near County Road in Woodbury. The man, Clinton Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction, had been reported missing since Dec. 6. Police say the death does not seem suspicious, but ask anyone with information to contact Vermont State Police, which is conducting the death investigation, or Essex Police Department, which is investigating Casavant’s disappearance.

Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.

