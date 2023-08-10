Aug. 1 at 10 a.m., Anthony Mason, 29, of Cambridge was arrested for violating court-ordered conditions of release by not being with his court-ordered custodian. Troopers located Mason at an address in Bakersfield. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
Aug. 1 at 3:11 p.m., Joseph Hughes, 48, of Manchester, was arrested for giving false information to police and driving with a criminally suspended license after a trooper stopped him for talking on his cellphone while driving. Police said he gave a false name several times during the stop. He was also ticketed for talking on his cellphone.
