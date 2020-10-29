Oct. 26 at 8:45 p.m., a tractor trailer truck got stuck trying to take Route 108 over Smugglers Notch. Police say the driver, Thomas Emraud, 35, of Dorchester, Mass., “ignored and passed several clearly posted signs” noting that big rigs aren’t allowed in the narrow mountain pass, and was fined $1,192 and had two points docked from his license.
Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.
- Click here to donate to The Other Paper Local Community News Fund of New England.
- Click here to donate to the Stowe Reporter Local Community News Fund of New England.
- Click here to donate to the News & Citizen Local Community News Fund of New England.
- Click here to donate to The Citizen Local Community News Fund of New England.
- Click here to donate to the Shelburne News Local Community News Fund of New England.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
Thanksgiving
Issue Date: Wednesday, November 25
Our offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 26-27.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify three who died in South Burlington
- Firefighter says city won't cover sick time battling COVID-19, and now he can't go back to work. Here's why.
- Trunk or Treat is back in Hardwick
- Jenna’s Promise and recovery center “match made in heaven”
- Outside in: Eateries plan for dining post patio
- $100,000 reward is offered for Stowe arson information
- Remembering Kathy Buley
- Stowe Police Department statistics, Oct. 11-17
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, Oct. 9-15
- South Burlington Police Blotter: Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Images
Videos
Commented
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.